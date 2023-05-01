Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 530,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

