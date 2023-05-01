Critical Analysis: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11% Digerati Technologies -12.81% -4.00% -19.25%

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.13 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.44 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -1.00

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

