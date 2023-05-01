Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 8.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

