CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $77.67. 1,007,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.