CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

