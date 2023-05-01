CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 177,689 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $868.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

