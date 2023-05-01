CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.70. 5,095,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

