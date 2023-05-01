CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

