CPA Asset Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 138,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,747. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

