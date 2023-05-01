CPA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 444,268 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 444,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,001,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 15.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter.

FBND traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.84. 99,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

