Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 157,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 890,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.
In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
