COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,721,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 8,648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
