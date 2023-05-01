COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,721,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 8,648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

