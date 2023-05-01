CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY23 guidance at $1.35-1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.35-$1.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

