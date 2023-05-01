Contrasting Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) & Its Peers

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 227.36%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -14.42 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.27 billion $5.13 million -7.13

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group rivals beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

