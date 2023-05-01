Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,165.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

