Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,165.0 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
