Conflux Price Up 4.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $854.12 million and $112.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,693,147 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,603,186.545892 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30812965 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $104,537,364.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

