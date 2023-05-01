Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,190. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.