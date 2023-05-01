Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

