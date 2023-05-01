Compound (COMP) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $41.43 or 0.00145238 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $308.67 million and $13.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,119 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,052.09217738 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11838863 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $14,760,008.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.