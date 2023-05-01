Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 142,131 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $142,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.65. 106,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

