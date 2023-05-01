Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 56,289 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,289 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $370,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.86. 938,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.81. The company has a market cap of $290.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

