Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $109.57 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $109,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.75. 44,244,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,160,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

