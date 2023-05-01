Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $103.09 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $103,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.43. 683,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.64.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

