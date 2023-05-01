Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $162,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.94. 6,651,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.