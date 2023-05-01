Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 667,750 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $266,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,902,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 849,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,546. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.