Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

