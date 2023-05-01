Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CMRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 16,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Comera Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $11.44.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

