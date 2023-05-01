Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

CMCO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. 96,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 1,003,402 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

