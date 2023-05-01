Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 161,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

