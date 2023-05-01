Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.66. 1,707,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,083. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

