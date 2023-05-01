Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,891.82 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $3.97 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,891.82 or 0.06616910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

