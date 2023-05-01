Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $132.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

