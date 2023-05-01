Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

Cohu stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 121,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

