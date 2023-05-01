Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 739,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,061. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Codexis has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading

