CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down to $38.91

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $37.41. CNA Financial shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 34,396 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CNA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.
CNA Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.