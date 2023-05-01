CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

CNA remained flat at $38.91 during trading on Monday. 194,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,503. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 103,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

