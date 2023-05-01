CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.
CNA Financial Price Performance
CNA remained flat at $38.91 during trading on Monday. 194,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,503. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CNA Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
