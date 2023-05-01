CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,590 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

