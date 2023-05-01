CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,357 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Quipt Home Medical accounts for approximately 4.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 11.42% of Quipt Home Medical worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

