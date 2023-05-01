CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPK. StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NPK opened at $68.00 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $114.05 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Featured Articles

