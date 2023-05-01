CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $60.86 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.