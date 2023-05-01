CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.8 %

CCJ opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.