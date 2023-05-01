CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 2.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.