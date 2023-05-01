CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.62 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.