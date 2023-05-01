CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.5 %

TKC opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.