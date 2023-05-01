Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

