Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.25. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 63,393 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

