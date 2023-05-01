Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $106.44. 1,086,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.