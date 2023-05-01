Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $106.44. 1,086,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.
