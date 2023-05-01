Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

