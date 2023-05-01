Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.16

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 29803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,359,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 809,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,330,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

