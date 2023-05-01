Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

CHD stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

